NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 588,297 shares during the period. NAPCO Security Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 5.63% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $79,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 193.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 572 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,937 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.44. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NAPCO Security Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

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