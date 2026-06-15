Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.51% of Nasdaq worth $279,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $113.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 113,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $9,706,923.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,953,765.44. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $117,508.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,104.98. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 138,162 shares of company stock worth $11,932,913 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $101.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Nasdaq's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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