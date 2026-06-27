Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Stake Cut by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 514,909 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned approximately 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $37,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,855,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $277,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 129.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company's stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $113.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,530,126. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 113,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $9,706,923.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,953,765.44. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,162 shares of company stock worth $11,932,913. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Nasdaq's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nasdaq's payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nasdaq, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nasdaq wasn't on the list.

While Nasdaq currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here