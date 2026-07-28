Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,877 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 61,387 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises approximately 4.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Natera worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,944,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,140,026,000 after buying an additional 2,420,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $545,624,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1,446.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $603,270,000 after buying an additional 2,463,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,644 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $596,078,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

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Natera Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $258.03 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.57. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $288.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.83.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total value of $2,389,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,009.43. This trade represents a 64.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,964 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $642,535.92. Following the sale, the director owned 3,124 shares in the company, valued at $677,220.72. This represents a 48.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,171 shares of company stock worth $37,239,209. Insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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