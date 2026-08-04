National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 70,014 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in National Bank were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in National Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 50.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on National Bank from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank

National Bank Stock Up 0.0%

NBHC stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. National Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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