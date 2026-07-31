National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,944 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.67% of National Bank worth $82,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 793,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 210,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 98,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:NBHC opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.08 million. National Bank had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. National Bank's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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