National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 23,829 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844,858 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of Qualcomm worth $315,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Down 3.1%

QCOM opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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