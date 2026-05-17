National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of National Vision worth $35,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,491,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,516,000 after purchasing an additional 370,484 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in National Vision by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 217,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in National Vision by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Vision by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about National Vision

Here are the key news stories impacting National Vision this week:

Positive Sentiment: National Vision reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates, with same-store sales up 4.5% and operating margin expanding by 320 basis points, reinforcing the view that its turnaround is gaining traction. Article Title

National Vision reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates, with same-store sales up 4.5% and operating margin expanding by 320 basis points, reinforcing the view that its turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: The company reiterated its 2026 guidance, suggesting management remains confident in its outlook despite a mixed revenue print and ongoing macro pressure. Article Title

The company reiterated its 2026 guidance, suggesting management remains confident in its outlook despite a mixed revenue print and ongoing macro pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $39 from $40 while keeping a buy rating, and other firms also trimmed targets, including Wells Fargo to $20 and Bank of America to $30; the cuts were notable, but all implied meaningful upside from the current share price. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target to $39 from $40 while keeping a buy rating, and other firms also trimmed targets, including Wells Fargo to $20 and Bank of America to $30; the cuts were notable, but all implied meaningful upside from the current share price. Negative Sentiment: A securities-law investigation announced by Johnson Fistel could create some overhang on the stock if investor concerns or legal risk intensify. Article Title

National Vision Stock Down 1.5%

EYE stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $543.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EYE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Vision from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on National Vision from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $25.00 target price on National Vision in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Read Our Latest Report on National Vision

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 7,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $224,837.58. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 694,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,554,550.40. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Vision, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Vision wasn't on the list.

While National Vision currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here