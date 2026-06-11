Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Has $10.87 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,032 shares of company stock worth $101,072,366. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $452.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $374.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products.

AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain.

TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain. Negative Sentiment: AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks.

AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation.

AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Several market commentators and analysts warned that AMD’s sharp multi-month rally may be leaving the stock vulnerable to a valuation reset.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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