Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $248,000 Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,464 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in IonQ were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Letson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Letson Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage says Washington’s push into quantum computing is elevating IonQ as one of the sector’s key beneficiaries, with federal efforts and direct support for quantum developers reinforcing the company’s strategic importance. Article title

Fresh coverage says Washington’s push into quantum computing is elevating IonQ as one of the sector’s key beneficiaries, with federal efforts and direct support for quantum developers reinforcing the company’s strategic importance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to highlight IonQ’s technology leadership and rapid revenue growth, keeping the long-term growth story intact despite near-term volatility. Article title

Analysts and commentators continue to highlight IonQ’s technology leadership and rapid revenue growth, keeping the long-term growth story intact despite near-term volatility. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around IonQ versus Quantinuum underscores ongoing investor interest in quantum accuracy and commercialization leadership, which can support sentiment toward the stock. Article title

Coverage around IonQ versus Quantinuum underscores ongoing investor interest in quantum accuracy and commercialization leadership, which can support sentiment toward the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles on “quantum computing stocks to keep an eye on” and broader sector rotation suggest continued attention to the group, but do not materially change IonQ’s fundamentals on their own. Article title

Recent articles on “quantum computing stocks to keep an eye on” and broader sector rotation suggest continued attention to the group, but do not materially change IonQ’s fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A director sold a relatively small block of shares, which may add some short-term caution but is not large enough by itself to alter the investment thesis. Article title

A director sold a relatively small block of shares, which may add some short-term caution but is not large enough by itself to alter the investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: IonQ was also hit by a report noting it suffered a larger drop than the broader market, reinforcing concerns that the stock remains highly volatile. Article title

IonQ was also hit by a report noting it suffered a larger drop than the broader market, reinforcing concerns that the stock remains highly volatile. Negative Sentiment: Other commentary warns that investors are starting to separate quantum “winners” from “losers,” and some coverage points to stretched valuations and execution risk across the sector. Article title

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $209,863.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,408,941.48. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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