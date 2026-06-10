Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 5.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 64.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE:SN opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $133.99.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SN

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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