Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,905 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $111.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,200. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.02% of the company's stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $109.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $136.45. The stock's fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $340.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 281.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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