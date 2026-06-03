Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 61,685 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $62,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $118,717,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called Marvell “the next trillion-dollar company,” a strong public endorsement that sent shares surging and reinforced optimism around Marvell’s role in AI networking, custom silicon, and data-center connectivity. Reuters article on Marvell surge after Huang comment

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called Marvell “the next trillion-dollar company,” a strong public endorsement that sent shares surging and reinforced optimism around Marvell’s role in AI networking, custom silicon, and data-center connectivity. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also introduced its Teralynx T100, a 102.4 Tbps switch designed for AI and cloud data centers, which supports the investment case that the company is directly benefiting from rising AI infrastructure demand. Marvell announces Teralynx T100 switch

Marvell also introduced its Teralynx T100, a 102.4 Tbps switch designed for AI and cloud data centers, which supports the investment case that the company is directly benefiting from rising AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage across multiple outlets highlighted strong analyst and investor enthusiasm for Marvell’s AI growth story, including comparisons showing it as one of the more favored AI chip names alongside Broadcom. TipRanks coverage on AVGO vs MRVL

Coverage across multiple outlets highlighted strong analyst and investor enthusiasm for Marvell’s AI growth story, including comparisons showing it as one of the more favored AI chip names alongside Broadcom. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted that Marvell COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; the sale may look negative, but it appears routine rather than a new bearish signal. Insider trade disclosure for Marvell COO

One item noted that Marvell COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; the sale may look negative, but it appears routine rather than a new bearish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns the stock has already had an enormous run and now trades at a rich valuation, which could limit upside if AI expectations cool. Seeking Alpha valuation caution on Marvell

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 32.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $290.79 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $291.30. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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