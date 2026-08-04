NatWest Group plc $NWG Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,533 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 109,338 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in NatWest Group were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NatWest Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 427.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWG. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 340.0%. NatWest Group's payout ratio is 60.20%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NatWest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NatWest Group wasn't on the list.

While NatWest Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here