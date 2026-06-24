Nautilus Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Terex Corporation $TEX

Nautilus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Terex makes up 1.0% of Nautilus Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 856.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Terex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Terex in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Further Reading

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