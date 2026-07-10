Navalign LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Navalign LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 19,849 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 93.6% in the first quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp now owns 635 shares of the retailer's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Clearwave Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $413,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 630,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $892.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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