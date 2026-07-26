Navigation Group LLC Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Navigation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,040 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Navigation Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,193,037 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,625,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,534,239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,108,183 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $21,630,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $465.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.82 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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