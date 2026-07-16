Navigation Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,216 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Navigation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $133.76 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $320.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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