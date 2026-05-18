NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,278 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $393.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $399.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,908,391. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $363.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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