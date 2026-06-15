Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Bought by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 311.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Nebius Group makes up 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total value of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,101,540.06. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $232.36 on Monday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $278.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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