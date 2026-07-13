Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $219.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $299.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $7,974,926.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 551,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,812,532.10. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 679,155 shares of company stock valued at $142,150,245.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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