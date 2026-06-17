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Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Nebius Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937,903 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,194,376 shares during the period. Nebius Group makes up 2.6% of Fred Alger Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 3.15% of Nebius Group worth $664,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,124 shares of the company's stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501 over the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $265.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $278.84.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NBIS

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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