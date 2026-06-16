Needham Investment Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 260,834 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 169,463 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,042,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT opened at $194.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.35. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.84 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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