NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,492 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 29,424 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of NetApp worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 103.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,103 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $211,226,000 after buying an additional 907,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NetApp by 94.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,292 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $215,987,000 after buying an additional 886,485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 71.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,218 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $219,058,000 after buying an additional 771,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,915,553 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $582,296,000 after buying an additional 718,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NetApp by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,513 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $164,568,000 after buying an additional 700,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company's stock.

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NetApp Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $104.53 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp's payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,517.50. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $300,370. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetApp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

See Also

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