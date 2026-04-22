NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,379 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of NetApp worth $52,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,103 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $211,226,000 after buying an additional 907,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NetApp by 94.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,292 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $215,987,000 after buying an additional 886,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 71.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,218 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $219,058,000 after buying an additional 771,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,915,553 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $582,296,000 after buying an additional 718,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NetApp by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,513 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $164,568,000 after buying an additional 700,467 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. NetApp's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,865,517.50. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $300,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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