Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is ADAPT Investment Managers SA's 10th Largest Position

ADAPT Investment Managers SA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.0% of ADAPT Investment Managers SA's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ADAPT Investment Managers SA's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, President Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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