Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Ogborne Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

Ogborne Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 191.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 492,500 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 22.1% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ogborne Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $70,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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