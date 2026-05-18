Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Boosted by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 923.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $87.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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