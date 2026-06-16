Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 5,861.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 603,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $57,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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