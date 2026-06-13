Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 905.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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