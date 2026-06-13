Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 891.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,550 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 70,630 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 3.6% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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