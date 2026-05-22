Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 917.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,685 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $89.30 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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