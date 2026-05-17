Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 543.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,150 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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