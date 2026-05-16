Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,019.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Netflix by 851.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 262,417 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 234,845 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 702.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 899.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 135,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. President Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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