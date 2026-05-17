Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,879.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,538 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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