Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 916.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,845 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 176,578 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. China Renaissance upped their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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