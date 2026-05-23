Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,064.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 850.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,018,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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