Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 731.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,940 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 930.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129,635 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Livet Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,321.6% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 97,553 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 90,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,006 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 121,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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