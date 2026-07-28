Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,610 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Netflix were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $75.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $118.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $293.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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