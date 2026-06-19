Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 835.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,462,696 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 38,818,947 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Netflix worth $4,075,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5%

Netflix stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. HSBC increased their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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