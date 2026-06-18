Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,712.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,332,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 4,093,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 4.6% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Netflix worth $406,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 994.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,369 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 324,714 shares in the last quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. now owns 453,690 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 403,921 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,339,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Netflix by 2,755.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,155 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 32,432 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.2%

NFLX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $324.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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