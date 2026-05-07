Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 863.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,139 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 101,397 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,431,627 shares of company stock valued at $135,647,236. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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