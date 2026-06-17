Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 871.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,587 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 109,963 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Netflix were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 520 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Netflix by 902.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,495,695 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $140,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,463 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 9,342.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,923 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 389,751 shares during the period. Night Squared LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Night Squared LP now owns 14,063 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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