Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,555 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 605,302 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $63,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

Netflix stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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