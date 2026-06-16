Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,204.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,415 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 182,285 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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