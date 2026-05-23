Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,542 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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