Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 894.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 774.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 881.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 197,430 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,227,207 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $115,063,000 after acquiring an additional 851,464 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Netflix by 888.3% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 339,007 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 304,706 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 199,497 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 175,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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