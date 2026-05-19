Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 918.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,750 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 109,795 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Netflix were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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