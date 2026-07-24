Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in Netflix were worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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