Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,182 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 3.8% of Sicart Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after buying an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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